Indigenous blues roots, country, folk singer and song writer Glen Skuthorpe, will perform this Friday March 10th at the Wheatsheaf Hotel, Thebarton.

You can check him out on his website too for his new album ‘See my world’ – http://www.glennskuthorpe.com

Nunga Wangga team: Minungka McInerney ‘Nooksy’ and Uncle Eddie Peters doing the interview.