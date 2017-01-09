Nunga Wangga Playlist 9th jan. 2017
Track Artist Album
Black fella white fella Warumpi Band A
Early warning Sonny Keeler A
Small change Glen Skuthorpe A
Certified railway man Troy Casser Daly A
Aint no mountain high enough Ellie Lovegrove & Zacharia Fielding A
Shade away Electric Fields A
Yill Lull Black Arm Band ft Joe Geia A
NO no no Archie Roach A
Anthem Tiddas A
Treaty 98 remix Yothu Yindi A
Pukulpa Electric Fields A
Cannot buy my soul Archie Roach A
Freedom Mau Power ft Archie Roach A
Angel in the window Danny Bani A
She waits for me The Mergg A
Inanay Tiddas A
Amazing Grace Gurrumul A
Barefoot kid Pigrim Brothers A
You me backseat Microwave Jenny A
Nibe Nibe King Kadu A