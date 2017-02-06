Nunga Wangga playlist 6 Feb 2017
06 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
Wayward Son Sonny Keeler
Solid Rock Scott Darlow
Blackfella Whitefella Warumpi Band
Shade Away Electric Field
Getaway Car Busby Marou
Deeper Love Allan Sumner
One More Chance Nancy Bates
Old Aboriginal Stockman Gus William
The Best Thing Tilly Thomas
Ghost Gum Auriel Andrews
Dumb Things A.B Original ft. Paul Kelly
Fireproof Jimblh
Party Christine Anu
The day I met you Jessica Mauboy
can't You Say You Sorry Cindy Drumond
Anangu Medley The MERRg