Nunga Wangga Playlist 2nd Jan 2017
02 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Warampi Warumpi Band A
Wayward son Sonny Keeler A
Respect Christine Anu A
To sir with love Jessica Mauboy A
Go with the flow The Merrg A
Early warning Sonny Keeler A
Bapa Gurrumul A
Nibe Nibe King Kadu A
Took the children away Archie Roach A
Inma Electric Fields A
Land of a thousand dances Jessica Mauboy A
I cant help myself Jessica Mauboy A
Tamilla The Merrg A
Brisbane black Mop and the dropouts A
Small change Glen Skuthorpe A
Shade Away Electric Fields A
I smoked with Willie and Merle Troy Casser-Daly A
Charcoal lane Archie Roach A
Too Black Too Strong A.B Original A
Treaty Jimblah ft Yothu Yindi + Ellie Lovegrove A
Back to square one Krista Pav A
Sing with you Jimblah and Zachariah Fielding A
You make me feel like a natural woman Christine Anu A
Beds are Burning Deisal and dub ft Frank Yamma A
Galiku Gurramul A