Nunga Wangga Playlist 2nd Jan 2017

Track Artist Album

Warampi Warumpi Band A

Wayward son Sonny Keeler A

Respect Christine Anu A

To sir with love Jessica Mauboy A

Go with the flow The Merrg A

Early warning Sonny Keeler A

Bapa Gurrumul A

Nibe Nibe King Kadu A

Took the children away Archie Roach A

Inma Electric Fields A

Land of a thousand dances Jessica Mauboy A

I cant help myself Jessica Mauboy A

Tamilla The Merrg A

Brisbane black Mop and the dropouts A

Small change Glen Skuthorpe A

Shade Away Electric Fields A

I smoked with Willie and Merle Troy Casser-Daly A

Charcoal lane Archie Roach A

Too Black Too Strong A.B Original A

Treaty Jimblah ft Yothu Yindi + Ellie Lovegrove A

Back to square one Krista Pav A

Sing with you Jimblah and Zachariah Fielding A

You make me feel like a natural woman Christine Anu A

Beds are Burning Deisal and dub ft Frank Yamma A