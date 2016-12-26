Nunga Wangga Playlist 26thdec 2016
26 Dec 2016
land of a Thousand dancers Jesssica Mauboy A
I cant help myself Jesssica Mauboy A
Murri flow Local Knowledge A
Muli Muli La B2M A
Maulo Chris Tamwoy A
Black smoke Emily Wurramarra A
Memory chambers Lady Lash A
Palingarri B2M A
Sign of the times Merrg A
Brotha's Back Brother Black A
Family Love Yung Warriors A
How would you like to be me Caper A
Nina simone Electric fileds A
My Land Pigrim Brothers A
Yill Lull Joe Guyer and black arm band A
This land is mine Dan Sultan/ Paul Kelly A
Aboriginal Woman Mixed Relations A
Inanay Tiddas A
Galiku Gurrumul A