Nunga Wangga Playlist 23rd jan. 2017
23 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Numb Dark seed A
Hey sherff Painted ladies A
This land is mine Dan Sultn & Scott Wilson A
Ya yukyuku Wirinyaga band A
Is this what we deserve Blak arm band ft Kutcha Edwards A
Tribal voice Yothu yindi A
Kapi Tjintu desert band A
When you dont call Microwave Jenny
The calling Hannah Yates Live in studio A
Find yourself Hannah Yates Live in studio A
Both sides now (cover-Joni Mitchell) Hannah Yates Live in studio A
Inma Electric Fields A
Cant fight the dream Hannah Yates Live in studio A
When the sun goes down Alan Sumner A