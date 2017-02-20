NUNGA WANGGA PLAYLIST 20/2/17
20 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
Solid Rock Scott Darlow
January 26 A,b Original ft. Dan Sultan
Stand Strong Yung Warrior
Louise St. John Archie Roach
Children Came Back Briggs, Gurrumul & Dwayne Everett - Smith
Rise Birdz Ft. Jimblah
Pitjantjatjara boy Isaac Yamma
Freedom MauPower ft, Archie Roach
My Island Home (remake) MauPower
Do't You Worry Electric field
Go with the flow The MERRg
Kapi Iwantja Band
Tamilla The MERRg
Shade Away Electric Field
Favorite Cup Of Coffee The MERRg