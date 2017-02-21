On Monday night’s Q&A, Attorney General George Brandis suggested that wrongly issued debt recovery notices could be resolved by contacting Centrelink.

This statement drew one of the biggest audience reactions, and Deputy Labour Leader Tanya Plibersek quickly asked, “what’s the average call waiting time now George.”

Lyndsey Jackson is one of the coordinators of the Not My Debt Campaign. She was quick to respond to the Attorney General’s comments and joined Kvitka Becker to talk about her campaign.

If you want help with your Centrelink debt recovery claims, click here.

Produced by Kvitka Becker and Jennie Lenman

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons