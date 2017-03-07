Nostalgia Playlist. – 4 March 2017
07 Mar 2017
Presenter: Malcolm Benger.
Track Artist Album
Black Bottom. Johnny Hamp Great Gatsby A
Granada. Frankie Laine Frankie Laine Collection
Double Damask Cecliy Courtnidge. Radio Fun A
The Sunset Trail Roy Fox Orchestra Let's Face The Music And Dance.
Put On Your T a Ta Little Girl. Jack Papworth Orchestra. Old Time Dance Night. (L.P) A
Exodus. Fron Male Choir. Voices Of The Valley.
Chloe. Spike Jones Little Bo Peep
A Brown Slouch Hat. Myree Parker Advance Australia Fair. A
Have You Ever Been To See Kings Cross? Frankie Davidson Comedy Capers. (LP) A
Love Life And Laughter. Henry Hall BBC Dance Orchestra. Faint Harmony
The Ash Grove. Rhos Male Choir. Welsh Choral Class
Waltzing Matilda. John Williamson. Anthems A
Sing , Sing, Sing. Pasadena Roof Orchestra As Time Goes By.
Cradle Song. Boston Pops Orchestra Jalousie
Confidentially Ross Higgins N/A (45) A
La Cucaracha. Harry Roy Orchestra King Of Hotcha
Stanelli And His Horn Orchestra Stanelli Great Radio Stars
Australia Will BeThere Alexander Price. And The Band Played On. A
Skater's Waltz. Ronnie Ranalde. The Yodelling Whistler.
Barcarolle Andre Rieu Moonlight Serenade.
Ukulele Lady. Paul Whiteman Orchestra Sweet & Low Down.
Do I Love You? Ethel Merman. Memories.
The Lorelei. Big Bavarian Band. Bierfest Favourites.
Bless This House. Vera Lynn. Best Of Vera Lynn A
Chicago. Django Reinhardt Guitar Genius