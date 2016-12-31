Nostalgia Playlist. – 31 December 2016

Presenter: Graham Clarke.

Track Artist Album

The Music Goes Round And Round. Tommy Dorsey & His Clambake Seven. Nostalgia Complete.Vol. 3

Caerless Hands. Mel Torme. Forties Favourites.

Wind In The Willows. Jo Stafford. Down Memory Lane. Vol.2

Sweet Georgia Brown Brother Bones & His Shadows. Down Memory Lane. Vol.2

Just Between You & Me. The Chordettes. N/A

Chickery Chick Sammy Kaye Orchestra. Music For Romancing And Dancing.

Rainbow On The River. Bobby Breen Nostalgia Complete.Vol. 3

Somewhere Along The Way. Nat King Cole. N/A

Beer Barrel Polka. The Andrew Sisters. Nostalgia Complete.Vol. 3

Morgan Ivor Robic N/A

What Are You Doing New Years Eve? Ella Fitzgerald N/A

Cheek To Cheek Fred Astaire. Chart Toppers Of The Thirties

Secret Love Doris Day Number One Hits Of The 1950's

Happy Holiday Bing Crosby N/A

The Hockey Pockey. Russ Morgan Orchestra. Forties Favourites.

The Girl On The Police Gazette. Dick Powell The Words & Music Of Irving Berlin.

May You Always The Lennon Sisters. N/A

Taking A Chance On Love. Benny Goodman Orchestra Fabulous Forties. Vol.2

My Song Goes Round The World. Joseph Schmidt. Those Wonderful Thirties.

Mockin 'Bird Hill Les Paul & Mary Ford. Down Memory Lane. Vol.2

Champagne Charlie Edward Woodward. N/A

Little Things Mean A Lot. Kitty Kallen Golden Oldies.

Five Foot Two. Guy Lombardo Orchestra N/A

Does Your Chewing Gum Lose It's Flavour? Lonnie Donegan Stars Of The London Palladium.

Little Old Wine Drinking Me. Dean Martin. N/A

Let's Have A Party Medely Winifred Atwell The Winifred Atwell Collection

My New Years Wish For You Franklyn Mac Cormack N/A