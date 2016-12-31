Nostalgia Playlist. – 31 December 2016
31 Dec 2016
Presenter: Graham Clarke.
Track Artist Album
The Music Goes Round And Round. Tommy Dorsey & His Clambake Seven. Nostalgia Complete.Vol. 3
Caerless Hands. Mel Torme. Forties Favourites.
Wind In The Willows. Jo Stafford. Down Memory Lane. Vol.2
Sweet Georgia Brown Brother Bones & His Shadows. Down Memory Lane. Vol.2
Just Between You & Me. The Chordettes. N/A
Chickery Chick Sammy Kaye Orchestra. Music For Romancing And Dancing.
Rainbow On The River. Bobby Breen Nostalgia Complete.Vol. 3
Somewhere Along The Way. Nat King Cole. N/A
Beer Barrel Polka. The Andrew Sisters. Nostalgia Complete.Vol. 3
Morgan Ivor Robic N/A
What Are You Doing New Years Eve? Ella Fitzgerald N/A
Cheek To Cheek Fred Astaire. Chart Toppers Of The Thirties
Secret Love Doris Day Number One Hits Of The 1950's
Happy Holiday Bing Crosby N/A
The Hockey Pockey. Russ Morgan Orchestra. Forties Favourites.
The Girl On The Police Gazette. Dick Powell The Words & Music Of Irving Berlin.
May You Always The Lennon Sisters. N/A
Taking A Chance On Love. Benny Goodman Orchestra Fabulous Forties. Vol.2
My Song Goes Round The World. Joseph Schmidt. Those Wonderful Thirties.
Mockin 'Bird Hill Les Paul & Mary Ford. Down Memory Lane. Vol.2
Champagne Charlie Edward Woodward. N/A
Little Things Mean A Lot. Kitty Kallen Golden Oldies.
Five Foot Two. Guy Lombardo Orchestra N/A
Does Your Chewing Gum Lose It's Flavour? Lonnie Donegan Stars Of The London Palladium.
Little Old Wine Drinking Me. Dean Martin. N/A
Let's Have A Party Medely Winifred Atwell The Winifred Atwell Collection
My New Years Wish For You Franklyn Mac Cormack N/A
Let's Start The New Year Right. The McGuire Sisters N/A