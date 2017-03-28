Nostalgia Playlist – 25 March 2017
28 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
The White Cliffs Of Dover Vera Lynn
Sweethearts Waltz Jeanette McDonald
It's Raining Sunbeams Deanna Durbin
For Loud Singers with no Brains - Ah Lover from the Prince of Philadelphia Anna Russell
Whistle While You Work Adriana Caselotti
Vilia Gladys Moncrieff
I Could Have Danced All Night Julie Andrews
The Last Rose Of Summer Hayley Westenra
Voice Of An Angel Greta Bradman A
September in the Rain James Melton
Girls Were Made To Love And Kiss Richard Tauber
Jeannie With The Light Brown Hair John McCormack
A Star Fell From Heaven Joseph Schmidt
Because You're Mine Mario Lanza
Donkey Serenade Alan Jones
Skye Boat Song David Hobson A
Be my Love Placido Domingo
Love Is Here To Stay Ella Fitzgerald
It's Delovely Dinah Shore
The Song Is You Keely Smith
I've Got The World On A String Sarah Vaughn
That Old Devil Moon Lena Horne
Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby Dinah Washington
Fever Peggy Lee
Too Close For Comfort Eartha Kitt