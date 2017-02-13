Nostalgia Playlist – 11 February 2017
13 Feb 2017
Presenter: Graham Clarke
Track Artist Album
It's A Hap-Hap-Happy Day Bob Zurke Orchestra. The Bakelite Box
Slippin' Around. Magaret Whiting & Jimmy Wakely Forties Favourites.
Just Walkin' In The Rain. Johnnie Ray. Stars Of The London Palladium
Let The Rest Of The World Go By. The Organ The Dance Band And Me. N/A
It's A Women's World The Four Aces. All The 50's. Vol. 2
Alexanders Ragtime Band. The Boswell Sisters. The Songs Of Irving Berlin.
Are You Lonesome Tonight? Al Jolson. N/A
Little White lies. Ella Fitzgerald. The Swing Girls
I Get So Lonley. The Four Knights. The Fifties Complete
Was I? Peggy Hill The Bakelite Box
Cool Water. The Sons Of Pioneers N/A
Decimal Currency Jingle N/A Radio Commercials
My Funny Valentine Gordon Macrae Sophisticated Gentlemen
One Dozen Roses The Mills Brothers. N/A
Anything You Can Do. Betton Hutton And Howard Keel Betty Hutton Th eBlond Bombshel
He'll Have To Go Jim Reeves. Down Memory Lane. Vol. 9
He'll Have To Stay. Jeanne Black Down Memory Lane. Vol. 9
Ain't You Comin' Out Tonight? Carson Robinson N/A
Estrellia. Xavier Cugat The Bakelite Box
To Darn Hot. Anne Miller. Classic Divas
Spring Fever Fats Waller N/A
We Saw The See. Harry Roy & His Orchestr The Bakelite Box
Swimmin' With The Women George Formby. N/A
The Little Blue Man. Betty Johnson Down Memory Lane. Vol. 8
You Make Me Feel So Young. Frank Sinatra Songs For Swinging Lovers
For Me And My Girl Judy Garland & Gene Kelly The Swing Girls
A Your Adorable Jos Stafford & Gordon Macrae Forties Favourites.
Midnight In Moscow Kenny Ball & His Jazzmen Stars Of The London Palladium
Skylark Harry James & His Orchestra Fabulous Forties. Vol2