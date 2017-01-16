Nine Journalist Wardrobe “Meltdown”

A video has been leaked of Nine journalist Amber Sherlock having a very minor meltdown over the clothing choices of her colleague Julie Snook.

The video reflects the scrutiny of looks for women working in television journalism and how this clothing incident most likely would not have been an issue for men in the industry.

Feminist Insider, Jemma Taylor from the YWCA, joins Jennie now to discuss the perception of women compared to men.

Produced by Louise Horobin