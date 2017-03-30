Nexus Live – Emily Tulloch

“Nexus Live” is a new, annual, live music performance project running from April to October of 2017, that will share “WOMAD all year round” by showcasing culturally diverse contemporary musicians.

The program launches this Saturday, April 1st and across the year it will include a diverse range of genres and performance styles that reflects the local and national of diversity of contemporary music and musicians.

It is hosted by Nexus Arts, a multicultural arts centre that aims to create performance and presentation opportunities for culturally diverse people, develop programs, showcase multicultural arts for South Australian audiences and create communities around these works.

Emily Tulloch, the Music Programs Manager of Nexus Arts spoke to Radio Adelaide Breakfast to share a little be more about “Nexus Live” and what we can expect to see there. Get tickets for the first performance of Nexus Live, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Jay Dabgar, here.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes