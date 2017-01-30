New policies aimed at protecting trans and intersex students at school
31 Jan 2017
Schools back this week, students deserve to be treated with respect and Dignity at school.
New policies in South Australia will update procedures to ensure schools provide consistent support for gender diverse students.
Anne-Marie Hayes, Executive Director from The Department for Education and Child Development (DECD) will joined Jennie Lenman to tell us more about the new protocols.
Produced by: Ayda Mahdizadeh
