Neon Tetra – Oscar and Liam

Local independent psych groove outfit Neon Tetra are gaining national acclaim with their music which features unique synthesiser modulation and harmonic layering. Two of the four-piece joined presenters Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton in the Breakfast studio this morning.

The band’s debut EP ‘Dos’ is out now, and you can catch them live on Saturday the 25th of February 2017 at the Exeter Beer garden on Rundle Street