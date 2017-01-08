Neighbours trading solar power

The power to trade electricity will soon be in the hands of every roof-top solar panel owner. Australia’s first blockchain powered residential electricity trading market has just been launched in Perth. It is being installed by Power Ledger, the Perth-based global leader in peer-to-peer power trading. To find out more about this exciting development, Des Lawrence spoke to David Martin, managing director of Power Ledger.

