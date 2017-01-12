Natural Gas and Land Ownership: Conflict in Papua New Guinea

The Papua New Guinea government has deployed over a hundred and fifty soldiers and police officers to Hela province, to respond to reports of tribal violence.

However, that same site is home to the nation’s new liquefied natural gas project – a project that has which has been disrupted recently by incursions and blockades from disgruntled landowners.



Australian National University PhD candidate Michael Main joined us to shed some light on this situation.

Produced by Tom Jordan

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons.

