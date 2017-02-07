Nationalism in Politics

Senator Cory Bernardi followed through with his expected announcement to defect from the Liberal party in order to create his own independent party, Australian Conservatives.

It seems in much of the western world, in the US and areas of Europe, there has been a shift for many politicians and voters to social conservatism due to underlying tensions about immigration.

PhD Researcher in Populist Strategic Communication at the Queensland University of Technology, Dr Haydn Rippon joined Jennie Lenman this morning. Nationalism and Populism are areas of interest for him and he has travelled through Europe to further understand the political and social climate.

