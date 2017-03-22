Naomi Keyte is here!

Local Singer-songwriter Naomi Keyte has been wowing audiences with her songs for quite some time now, with her work being described as both haunting and intimate. She is set to capture even more hearts with the release of her debut album, Melaleuca.

We love this album so much that it was our feature album a few weeks ago.

Naomi and her guitar joined us in the studios ahead of her official album launch, and to play us a few songs!

Produced by Morgan Burley

Image from Naomi Keyte Facebook

Songs written by Naomi Keyte