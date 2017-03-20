Nagomi Japanese Kitchen

Nagomi. It’s a return from individual expression to more traditional Japanese fare.

Nobu Hayashi comes from Sydney’s Azuma via Adelaide’s Ichitaro Dining.

He has taken over after Kenji’s departure from the south end of Hutt Street, Adelaide.

With menus that are immediately appealing to Japanese eaters, and just as accessible to non-Japanese, he is very focused on making Nagomi what the name says – comfortable and relaxed – as well as good dining.