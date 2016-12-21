Musos Vs Batenders – Boxing Day Cup!

Christmas is just a few sleeps away and just behind that is Boxing Day, an even more important day for my next three guests!

Yes, it’s time once again for the other big cricket game in Adelaide – the Boxing Day Cup – where musicians and bartenders face off on the cricket pitch. Each event, every year has been host to some fantastic plays, spirited teamwork, and of course plenty of determination.

We were joined this morning by both captains for the opposing teams; Andy Nowell of the Eagle Blues, and Aaron Nash from the Rockatoos, good morning lads!

Also with us, a man without whom this event would not be possible, organiser Chris Komorek,

Good Morning Chris!

Produced By Tom Jordan