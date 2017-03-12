Murray Darling Basin Plan drying up

New research from the Australian National University has found no meaningful results from more than $5 billion spent on water reform in the Murray Darling Basin since 2001.The research was led by the Director of the Australian National University Centre for Water Economics, Professor Quentin Grafton, who has called for an urgent rethink on Australian water policy. He spoke with Des Lawrence about the research outcomes and the necessary next steps.

Flickr image: malleefarmscapes (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

