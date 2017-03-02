Movie Reviews – Manchester By the Sea and Logan

Many critics agree that ‘Manchester by the Sea’ by writer-director Kenneth Lonergan is an incredibly powerful film. At the Oscars it picked up Best Screenplay and protagonist Casey Affleck won best actor award.

And

The highly-anticipated Wolverine film ‘Logan’ the latest in a long line of X-Men Movies hit the cinemas yesterday.

We spoke to our new movie reviewer, Olivia De Zilva to get her take.

Produced By: Jennie Lennman

Image Source: Vimeo