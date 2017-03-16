Movie Reviews – Kong: Skull Island and The Great Wall

Kong: Skull Island marks the latest appearance of the famous monster movie icon King Kong. The film follows in the footsteps of 2014’s Godzilla as part of Legendary Film’s “MonsterVerse” that plans to eventually culminate in a 2020 title King Kong vs. Godzilla.

and

The Great Wall, a Chinese period piece, a monster movie and an action movie starring Matt Damon. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the casting of a white main in a Chinese movie.

Our movie reviewer Olivia De Zilva gave her take on these two monster movies.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons