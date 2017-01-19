Movie Reviews – Blake Smart
We were joined in the studio this morning by Blake Smart to talk about his take on two new release films…
Passengers, is the 2016 sci-fi story by Norwegian director Morten Tyldum. The story follows the The star-ship Avalon and a few of its more unfortunate passengers as the title suggests.
and
XxX: Return of Zander Cage looks like a straightforward action-pandering movie, complete with gratuitous explosions and women wearing entirely too few clothes.
Produced By: Chloe Holmes
Image: Jessica Lamirand
