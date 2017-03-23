Movie Review – The Eagle Huntress & Beauty and the Beast
24 Mar 2017
Based on a true story, The Eagle Huntress is a documentary-story that follows the journey of a thirteen year old girl named Aisholpan as she works to become the first female Eagle Hunter within her nomadic tribe.
and
Disney’s newest live action re-make, the classic musical princess story, Beauty and the Beast. With an all star cast from Emma Watson to Ewan McGregor.
Produced By: Chloe Holmes
Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter