Mouse Infestation in South Australia
It appears we have a mouse infestation in our State due to recent weather conditions culminating in the perfect storm for the fury critter.
Mouse abundance is not only increasing across South Australia, but in Victoria and southern NSW too.
We learnt about what caused it, how it’s being addressed and how it affects the local environment with Simon Humphrys from Invasive Animals CRC.
Produced by Jennie Lenman
Image sourced from Reddit
