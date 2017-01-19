Mostly Music Playlist – Thursday 19 January 2017
19 Jan 2017
Presented by Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
I wanna dance to your music Judith Durham & The Hottest Band in town Colours of my life A
To all the girls I've loved before Julio Iglesias & Willie Nelson Volumen 1
Have I the right The Honeycombs Number one hits
To love somebody Bee Gees Their greatest hits A
Why do fools fall in love The Diamonds Legends of rock n roll
Summer Holiday Cliff Richard & The Shadows 101 60's hits
Proud Mary Creedance Clearwater Revival The best of
Puff the magic dragon Peter Paul & Mary Puff the magic dragon
Living next door to Alice Smokie Number one hits complete
He aint heavy he's my brother The Hollies Number one hits complete
Tell Him The Exciters 101 60's hits
Unchained melody The Righteous Brothers The very best of
Swingin' on a star Bid Dee Irwin & Little Eva Greatest rock n roll hits
Walk - don't run The Ventures 101 60's hits
What in the world's come over you Jack Scott & The Chantoens 101 60's hits
Blue Moon The Marcels 101 60's hits
Trains and boats and planes Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas 101 60's hits
Eleanor rigby The Beatles 1962-1966
Ferry Cross the Mersey Gerry & The Pacemakers 101 60's hits
This diamond ring Gary Lewis & The Playboys 101 60's hits
Up up and away The Fifth Dimension 101 60's hits
The Letter The Box Tops 101 60's hits
Young Girl Gary Puckett & the Union Gap 101 60's hits
Angel of the morning Merrilee rush & The Turnarounds 101 60's hits
Crimson& Clover Tommy James & The Shondelles 101 60's hits