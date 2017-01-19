Mostly Music Playlist – Thursday 19 January 2017

Presented by Peter Douglas

Track Artist Album

I wanna dance to your music Judith Durham & The Hottest Band in town Colours of my life A

To all the girls I've loved before Julio Iglesias & Willie Nelson Volumen 1

Have I the right The Honeycombs Number one hits

To love somebody Bee Gees Their greatest hits A

Why do fools fall in love The Diamonds Legends of rock n roll

Summer Holiday Cliff Richard & The Shadows 101 60's hits

Proud Mary Creedance Clearwater Revival The best of

Puff the magic dragon Peter Paul & Mary Puff the magic dragon

Living next door to Alice Smokie Number one hits complete

He aint heavy he's my brother The Hollies Number one hits complete

Tell Him The Exciters 101 60's hits

Unchained melody The Righteous Brothers The very best of

Swingin' on a star Bid Dee Irwin & Little Eva Greatest rock n roll hits

Walk - don't run The Ventures 101 60's hits

What in the world's come over you Jack Scott & The Chantoens 101 60's hits

Blue Moon The Marcels 101 60's hits

Trains and boats and planes Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas 101 60's hits

Eleanor rigby The Beatles 1962-1966

Ferry Cross the Mersey Gerry & The Pacemakers 101 60's hits

This diamond ring Gary Lewis & The Playboys 101 60's hits

Up up and away The Fifth Dimension 101 60's hits

The Letter The Box Tops 101 60's hits

Young Girl Gary Puckett & the Union Gap 101 60's hits

Angel of the morning Merrilee rush & The Turnarounds 101 60's hits