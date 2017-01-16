Mostly Music Playlist – January 17, 2017
17 Jan 2017
Presenter: Bob Gigney, Operator: Julie Francis
Track Artist Album
Dancing Cheek To Cheek George Gershwin Unforgettable Themes
I Say A Little Prayer Diana King My Best Friend's Wedding
Mack The Knife Bobby Darin That's All
Then He Kissed Me The Crystals The Best of the Crystals
Somewhere Over the Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwo'ole Facing Future
Cahrmaine Mantovani The Wonderful World Of Mantovani
Feels Like Home Chantal Kreviazuk Dawson's Creek soundtrack
Why Do Fools Fall In Love Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers The Teenagers Featuring Frankie Lymon
I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston The Bodyguard
In The Still Of The Night The Five Satins Dirty Dancing soundtrack
On Broadway George Benson The George Benson Collection
The More I See You Doris Day Sentimental Journey
They Can't Take That Away From me George Gershwin Unforgettable Themes
Peace Train Cat Stevens Teaser And The Firecat
Feels so Good Chuck Mangionne Feels so Good
Walk On By Dionne Warwick Make Way for Dionne Warwick
Good Vibrations The Beach Boys Smiley Smile
Exodus Theme Montana Bros Orchestra Unforgettable Themes
I'll Never Fall In Love Mary Chapin Carpenter My Best Friend's Wedding
Your Song Elton John Greatest Hits
What The World Needs Now Is Jackie DeShannon My Best Friend's Wedding
Anything Goes Cole Porter/Jule Styne Unforgettable Themes
Everything's Alright (Reprise) Jesus Christ Superstar Cast Jesus Christ Superstar A
Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight And The Pips Imagination
Hallelujah Greta Bradman, Lisa McCune From Broadway To La Scala A
Starlight Express Original Cast: Starlight Express Starlight Express
Just The Way You Are Billy Joel The Stranger
As Time Goes By Max Steiner Unforgettable Themes
You Don't Have To Say You Love me Dusty Springfield Dusty Springfield You Don't Have To Say You Love me
Have I Told You Lately Van Morrison Avalon Sunset
Volare Dean Martin Capitol Collector's Series
Come away with me… Norah jones Studio album by Norah Jones
People Get Ready The Impressions People Get Ready
My Favourite Things Lisa McCune, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Guy Noble From Broadway To La Scala A