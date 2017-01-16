Mostly Music Playlist – January 17, 2017

Presenter: Bob Gigney, Operator: Julie Francis

Track Artist Album

Dancing Cheek To Cheek George Gershwin Unforgettable Themes

I Say A Little Prayer Diana King My Best Friend's Wedding

Mack The Knife Bobby Darin That's All

Then He Kissed Me The Crystals The Best of the Crystals

Somewhere Over the Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwo'ole Facing Future

Cahrmaine Mantovani The Wonderful World Of Mantovani

Feels Like Home Chantal Kreviazuk Dawson's Creek soundtrack

Why Do Fools Fall In Love Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers The Teenagers Featuring Frankie Lymon

I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston The Bodyguard

In The Still Of The Night The Five Satins Dirty Dancing soundtrack

On Broadway George Benson The George Benson Collection

The More I See You Doris Day Sentimental Journey

They Can't Take That Away From me George Gershwin Unforgettable Themes

Peace Train Cat Stevens Teaser And The Firecat

Feels so Good Chuck Mangionne Feels so Good

Walk On By Dionne Warwick Make Way for Dionne Warwick

Good Vibrations The Beach Boys Smiley Smile

Exodus Theme Montana Bros Orchestra Unforgettable Themes

I'll Never Fall In Love Mary Chapin Carpenter My Best Friend's Wedding

Your Song Elton John Greatest Hits

What The World Needs Now Is Jackie DeShannon My Best Friend's Wedding

Anything Goes Cole Porter/Jule Styne Unforgettable Themes

Everything's Alright (Reprise) Jesus Christ Superstar Cast Jesus Christ Superstar A

Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight And The Pips Imagination

Hallelujah Greta Bradman, Lisa McCune From Broadway To La Scala A

Starlight Express Original Cast: Starlight Express Starlight Express

Just The Way You Are Billy Joel The Stranger

As Time Goes By Max Steiner Unforgettable Themes

You Don't Have To Say You Love me Dusty Springfield Dusty Springfield You Don't Have To Say You Love me

Have I Told You Lately Van Morrison Avalon Sunset

Volare Dean Martin Capitol Collector's Series

Come away with me… Norah jones Studio album by Norah Jones

People Get Ready The Impressions People Get Ready