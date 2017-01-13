Mostly Music Playlist – January 13, 2017

Presenter: Bob Gigney, Operator: Mike Stock

Track Artist Album

Up On The Roof The Drifters Singles chronology

I Want You Back The Jackson 5 Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5

Walk On By Dionne Warwick Make Way for Dionne Warwick

God Only Knows The Beach Boys Pet Sounds

We've Only Just Begun The Carpenters Close to You

Good Lovin' The Young Rascals The Young Rascals

Moondance Van Morrison Studio album

Lady Marmelade Labelle Nightbirds

In My Life The Beatles Rubber Soul

Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd Second Helping

Fire And Rain James Taylor Sweet Baby James

All The Young Dudes Mott The Hoople All The Young Dudes

(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay Otis Redding Studio album

Maybe I'm Amazed Paul McCartney McCartney

Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles The Genius Hits

The Boxer Simon & Garfunkel Bridge over Troubled Water

I Want To Hold Your Hand The Beatles Meet the Beatles

No Woman No Cry Bob Marley Bob Marley & The Wailers album

The Letter The Box Tops The Letter

I Got you Babe Sonny & Cher Look at Us

Changes David Bowie Hunky Dory

Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell Wichita Lineman

Imagine John Lennon Showcase

Band Of Gold Freda Payne Band Of Gold

Ain't No Sunshine Bill Withers Just As I Am

Baby Love The Supremes Where Did Our Love Go

The Times They Are A-Changin' Bob Dylan The Times They Are a-Changin'

You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' Righteous Brothers Cosmo's Factory

Reach Out I'll Be There The Four Tops Reach Out

In My Room The Beach Boys Pet Sounds

Maggie May Rod Stewart Every Picture Tells a Story

You Send Me Sam Cooke Songs by Sam Cooke