Mostly Music Playlist – January 13, 2017
13 Jan 2017
Presenter: Bob Gigney, Operator: Mike Stock
Track Artist Album
Up On The Roof The Drifters Singles chronology
I Want You Back The Jackson 5 Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5
Walk On By Dionne Warwick Make Way for Dionne Warwick
God Only Knows The Beach Boys Pet Sounds
We've Only Just Begun The Carpenters Close to You
Good Lovin' The Young Rascals The Young Rascals
Moondance Van Morrison Studio album
Lady Marmelade Labelle Nightbirds
In My Life The Beatles Rubber Soul
Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd Second Helping
Fire And Rain James Taylor Sweet Baby James
All The Young Dudes Mott The Hoople All The Young Dudes
(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay Otis Redding Studio album
Maybe I'm Amazed Paul McCartney McCartney
Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles The Genius Hits
The Boxer Simon & Garfunkel Bridge over Troubled Water
I Want To Hold Your Hand The Beatles Meet the Beatles
No Woman No Cry Bob Marley Bob Marley & The Wailers album
The Letter The Box Tops The Letter
I Got you Babe Sonny & Cher Look at Us
Changes David Bowie Hunky Dory
Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell Wichita Lineman
Imagine John Lennon Showcase
Band Of Gold Freda Payne Band Of Gold
Ain't No Sunshine Bill Withers Just As I Am
Baby Love The Supremes Where Did Our Love Go
The Times They Are A-Changin' Bob Dylan The Times They Are a-Changin'
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' Righteous Brothers Cosmo's Factory
Reach Out I'll Be There The Four Tops Reach Out
In My Room The Beach Boys Pet Sounds
Maggie May Rod Stewart Every Picture Tells a Story
You Send Me Sam Cooke Songs by Sam Cooke
I Saw Her Standing There The Beatles Compilation album