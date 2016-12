Mostly Music Playlist – December 21, 2016

Presenter: Mike Stock

Track Artist Album

THE SKATERS' WALTZ MONTE CARLO SYMPH. ORCH. CLASSICAL EXPERIENCE 2

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS JUDY GARLAND OVER THE RAINBOW

CROSSROADS DON McLEAN AMERICAN PIE

THE GIFT THE BORDERERS AUSTRALIA'S CHRISTMAS DAY A

SOMEWHERE IN TIME JOHN BARRY SOMEWHERE IN TIME

SANTA BABY KYLIE MINOGUE A KYLIE CHRISTMAS A

MARY'S BOY CHILD HARRY BELAFONTE AN EVENING WITH BELAFONTE

THE LAST TIME I SAW PARIS BOB HOPE & ANITA ECKBERG BEST OF BOB HOPE

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER HARRY WARREN SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE

MARY DID YOU KNOW REBA McENTIRE THE SECRET OF GIVING

TRUE LOVE WAYS BUDDY HOLLY VERY BEST OF BUDDY HOLLY & THE CRICKETS

ABIDE WITH ME CHOIR OF KING'S COLLEGE, CAMBRIDGE 100 BEST TUNES

OVERTURE FROM 'GIGI' MGM ORCHESTRA GIGI

THE LITTLE BOY SANTA CLAUS FORGOT VERA LYNN TIMELESS CHRISTMAS

I MADE A HUNDRED IN THE BACK YARD AT MUM'S GREG CHAMPION AT THIS STAGE A

SILENT NIGHT LIBERA ANGEL VOICES

SLEEP AWAY BOB ACRI BOB ACRI

I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS GAYLE PEEVEY I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS

DANNY BOY FRANK HYDE DOWN MEMORY LANE

CHRISTMAS 1915 CELTIC THUNDER CHRISTMAS

EL PASO GRADY MARTIN INSTRUMENTALLY YOURS

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST ANGELA LANSBURY BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

YINGLE BELLS STAN FREBERG VERY BEST OF STAN FREBERG

I'M WALKING BACKWARDS FOR CHRISTMAS THE GOONS THE GOONS

AMAZING GRACE MANTOVANI ORCH. INTERNATIONAL HITS

MY FAVOURITE THINGS LISA McCUNE AND THE TASMANIAN SYMPH. ORCH. FROM BROADWAY TO LA SCALA A

CHRISTMAS IN SAN FRANCISCO VIC DAMONE IN SAN FRANCISCO

MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING THE CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT

LET'S CALL THE WHOLE THING OFF GEORGE SHEARING QUINTET EASY

DREAM AWAY FRANK SINATRA OL' BLUE EYES IS BACK

LISBON ANTIGUA NELSON RIDDLE ORCH. 50 NO. 1 HITS

TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BING CROSBY AND THE ANDREWS SISTERS CHRISTMAS SELECTION

LOVE IN A HOME DORIS DAY PILLOW TALK

THE PARTY'S OVER JULIE LONDON AROUND MIDNIGHT