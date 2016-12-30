Mostly Music Playlist- 30 December 2016
30 Dec 2016
Presented by Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
Walk - Don't run The Ventures 101 60's hits
Tower of strength Gene Mc Daniels 101 60's hits
All alone am I Brenda Lee The Teen Years Collection
Chanson D'Amour Manhattan Transfer Always
Never on a sunday Don Costa Down Memory Lane
Always on my mind Willie Nelson 16 Biggest hits
It might as well rain until September Carole King 101 60's hits
What in the world's come over you Jack Scott & The Chantones 101 60's hits
Purple People Eater Sheb Wooley Oldies but Goodies
Witch Doctor David Seville Rock & Roll Original hits
Right said Fred Bernard Cribbins 101 60's hits
Simon says 1910 Fruitgum Company 101 60's hits
Walking to New Orleans Fats Domino 101 60's hits
You talk too much Joe Jones 101 60's hits
Bang Bang Cher 101 60's hits
Unchained melody Righteous Brothers Best of
What do you want Adam Faith 101 60's hits
No trespassing Helen Shapiro 101 60's hits
Up up and away The Fifth Dimension 101 60's hits
San Francisco Scott McKenzie 101 60's hits
The lion sleeps tonight The Tokens #1 hits of the 60's and 70's
Pretty little angel eyes Curtis Lee 101 60's hits
Put a little love in your heart Jackie DeSHannon 101 60's hits
Pretty Flamingo Manfred Mann 101 60's hits
Light my fire Jose Feliciano 101 60's hits
Little Devil Neil Sedaka 101 60's hits
Mr Tambourine man The Byrds 101 60's hits
Got to get you into my life Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers 101 60's hits
Sway Bobby Rydell The very best of
Here you come again Dolly Parton 101 60's hits
Needle in a haystack The Twilights 101 60's hits A
Rose Garden Lynn Anderson 101 60's hits
What's another year Johnny Logan 101 60's hits
Dancing Queen ABBA ABBA Gold
You're no good Linda Ronstadt 101 70's hits
Get a little dirt on your hands The Delltones Walk like a man A
Saturday Night Bay City Rollers 101 70's hits