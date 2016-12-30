Mostly Music Playlist- 30 December 2016

Presented by Peter Douglas

Track Artist Album

Walk - Don't run The Ventures 101 60's hits

Tower of strength Gene Mc Daniels 101 60's hits

All alone am I Brenda Lee The Teen Years Collection

Chanson D'Amour Manhattan Transfer Always

Never on a sunday Don Costa Down Memory Lane

Always on my mind Willie Nelson 16 Biggest hits

It might as well rain until September Carole King 101 60's hits

What in the world's come over you Jack Scott & The Chantones 101 60's hits

Purple People Eater Sheb Wooley Oldies but Goodies

Witch Doctor David Seville Rock & Roll Original hits

Right said Fred Bernard Cribbins 101 60's hits

Simon says 1910 Fruitgum Company 101 60's hits

Walking to New Orleans Fats Domino 101 60's hits

You talk too much Joe Jones 101 60's hits

Bang Bang Cher 101 60's hits

Unchained melody Righteous Brothers Best of

What do you want Adam Faith 101 60's hits

No trespassing Helen Shapiro 101 60's hits

Up up and away The Fifth Dimension 101 60's hits

San Francisco Scott McKenzie 101 60's hits

The lion sleeps tonight The Tokens #1 hits of the 60's and 70's

Pretty little angel eyes Curtis Lee 101 60's hits

Put a little love in your heart Jackie DeSHannon 101 60's hits

Pretty Flamingo Manfred Mann 101 60's hits

Light my fire Jose Feliciano 101 60's hits

Little Devil Neil Sedaka 101 60's hits

Mr Tambourine man The Byrds 101 60's hits

Got to get you into my life Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers 101 60's hits

Sway Bobby Rydell The very best of

Here you come again Dolly Parton 101 60's hits

Needle in a haystack The Twilights 101 60's hits A

Rose Garden Lynn Anderson 101 60's hits

What's another year Johnny Logan 101 60's hits

Dancing Queen ABBA ABBA Gold

You're no good Linda Ronstadt 101 70's hits

Get a little dirt on your hands The Delltones Walk like a man A