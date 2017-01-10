Mostly music -9 January 2017
10 Jan 2017
Presented by Helen Wilson , operator Ann Mather
Track Artist Album
Hooked on marching Royal Philharmonic Orch Hooked on classics
If I ruled the wotld Harry Secombe Very best of Harry Secombe
I have dreamed Connie Francis Who's sorry now
Games that lovers play James Last Tenderly
There will never be another you David Campbell The swing sessions A
You keep coming back like a song Jo Stafford The great songwriters
Fools rush in Jimmy Dorsey and Johnny Mercer 20 big band favourites
House of bamboo Andy Williams The very best of Andy Williams
I've got my love to keep me warm Doris Day Hits Hollywood and Broadway
Somewhere my love Mantovani Best of the Mantovani Orch
Danc'in on a Saturday night barry Blue Giant hits of the 70's
Freedom come freedom go The fortunes Giant hits of the 70's
Rockin' Robin Bobby Day Save the last dance
That same old feelin' Picketty Witch Save the last dance
Evening star Tommy Dorsey Orch 20 Big band favourites
The tender trap Tom Burlington The man in the hat
I could have danced all night 101 strings orch and chorus 20 best of Broadway
Make believe Victor Sylvester Come dancing
I'm in the mood for love Ray Conniff orch The great Ray Conniff
The power of love Michael Crawford The story of my life
Rhapsody in blue Glen Miller Happy days are here again
Limbo rock Chubby Checker The fab 60's
You do something to me Marlena Dietrich The great songwriters
Moonglow Artie Shaw 20 big band favourites
Don't let the atars get in your eyes Perry Como Remember when golden memories
I'll get by Della reese The classic Della
Lights of Adelaide Kevin Kitto singers Lights of Adelaide A
Blue Spanish eyes 101 strings Around the world in 30 melodies
Gigi Vic Damone The great Vic Damone
The winner takes it all Meryl Streep Mama Mia soundtrack
Ecstasy Joe Loss and Orch Come dancing
Bridge over troubled waters Mark Vincent Songs from the heart A
For all we know Shirley Bassey Shirley Bassey Singles album
I left my heart in San Francisco James Last Tenderly
Three coins in a fountain Frank Sinatra remember when golden memories
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A