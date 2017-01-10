Mostly music -9 January 2017

Presented by Helen Wilson , operator Ann Mather

Track Artist Album

Hooked on marching Royal Philharmonic Orch Hooked on classics

If I ruled the wotld Harry Secombe Very best of Harry Secombe

I have dreamed Connie Francis Who's sorry now

Games that lovers play James Last Tenderly

There will never be another you David Campbell The swing sessions A

You keep coming back like a song Jo Stafford The great songwriters

Fools rush in Jimmy Dorsey and Johnny Mercer 20 big band favourites

House of bamboo Andy Williams The very best of Andy Williams

I've got my love to keep me warm Doris Day Hits Hollywood and Broadway

Somewhere my love Mantovani Best of the Mantovani Orch

Danc'in on a Saturday night barry Blue Giant hits of the 70's

Freedom come freedom go The fortunes Giant hits of the 70's

Rockin' Robin Bobby Day Save the last dance

That same old feelin' Picketty Witch Save the last dance

Evening star Tommy Dorsey Orch 20 Big band favourites

The tender trap Tom Burlington The man in the hat

I could have danced all night 101 strings orch and chorus 20 best of Broadway

Make believe Victor Sylvester Come dancing

I'm in the mood for love Ray Conniff orch The great Ray Conniff

The power of love Michael Crawford The story of my life

Rhapsody in blue Glen Miller Happy days are here again

Limbo rock Chubby Checker The fab 60's

You do something to me Marlena Dietrich The great songwriters

Moonglow Artie Shaw 20 big band favourites

Don't let the atars get in your eyes Perry Como Remember when golden memories

I'll get by Della reese The classic Della

Lights of Adelaide Kevin Kitto singers Lights of Adelaide A

Blue Spanish eyes 101 strings Around the world in 30 melodies

Gigi Vic Damone The great Vic Damone

The winner takes it all Meryl Streep Mama Mia soundtrack

Ecstasy Joe Loss and Orch Come dancing

Bridge over troubled waters Mark Vincent Songs from the heart A

For all we know Shirley Bassey Shirley Bassey Singles album

I left my heart in San Francisco James Last Tenderly

Three coins in a fountain Frank Sinatra remember when golden memories