Mostly Music 4 January 2017
04 Jan 2017
John Sheehan / Jacqueline Marsden
Track Artist Album
Ilumantio Arauco Libre Salamanca A
Deed i do Diana Krall Live in Paris
Love and marriage Frank Sinatra His 20 greatest hits
Pistol packing Mama The Andrew Sisters Boogie woogie bugle boy
Let's have another cup of coffee Glenn Miller America's bandleaders
Them there eyes unknown Great girl singers
Siko Horepse Jeff Skontos Songs of greece
8 counts for Rita Jimmy Smith Dot com Blues
If that's the way you want it unknown Great girl singers
Mr. Blue David MacBeth Juke box giants
Stay Maurice Williams Rock on retro
Do wah diddy diddy Manfred Man Mad Men
Hound dog man Fabian Sounds of the sixies
Teensville Chet Atkins Sounds of the sixties
Harper Valley P.T.A Jeannie C. Riley 1 Hit wonders
Passing breeze Russ Conway Sounds of the 60's
Wheel of Fortune Kay Star Unforgettable 50's Memories
Delaware Perry Como Sounds of the 60's
Caribbean wind The Revelators Amazing stories A
Fly me to the moon Andre Kostelanetz Wonderland of golden hits
Under the boardwalk Bett Midler Beaches
Treat me nice Elvis Presley Elvis's golden record
Spicks and specks Bee Gees Mythology A
Tiki Tiki Luciano Lucas Songs of Greece
Them there eyes Billy Holiday Swingtime
Maggie May Rod Stewart Fly me to the moon
Drum Stomp Lionel Hampton Swingtime
With all my heart Petula Clark Juke box giants
Calling out your name James Blunt Some kind of trouble
Revolution The Beatles 1967-1970
That old black magic Shirley Horn Road to dreamland
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A