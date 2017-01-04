Mostly Music 4 January 2017

John Sheehan / Jacqueline Marsden

Track Artist Album

Ilumantio Arauco Libre Salamanca A

Deed i do Diana Krall Live in Paris

Love and marriage Frank Sinatra His 20 greatest hits

Pistol packing Mama The Andrew Sisters Boogie woogie bugle boy

Let's have another cup of coffee Glenn Miller America's bandleaders

Them there eyes unknown Great girl singers

Siko Horepse Jeff Skontos Songs of greece

8 counts for Rita Jimmy Smith Dot com Blues

If that's the way you want it unknown Great girl singers

Mr. Blue David MacBeth Juke box giants

Stay Maurice Williams Rock on retro

Do wah diddy diddy Manfred Man Mad Men

Hound dog man Fabian Sounds of the sixies

Teensville Chet Atkins Sounds of the sixties

Harper Valley P.T.A Jeannie C. Riley 1 Hit wonders

Passing breeze Russ Conway Sounds of the 60's

Wheel of Fortune Kay Star Unforgettable 50's Memories

Delaware Perry Como Sounds of the 60's

Caribbean wind The Revelators Amazing stories A

Fly me to the moon Andre Kostelanetz Wonderland of golden hits

Under the boardwalk Bett Midler Beaches

Treat me nice Elvis Presley Elvis's golden record

Spicks and specks Bee Gees Mythology A

Tiki Tiki Luciano Lucas Songs of Greece

Them there eyes Billy Holiday Swingtime

Maggie May Rod Stewart Fly me to the moon

Drum Stomp Lionel Hampton Swingtime

With all my heart Petula Clark Juke box giants

Calling out your name James Blunt Some kind of trouble

Revolution The Beatles 1967-1970

That old black magic Shirley Horn Road to dreamland