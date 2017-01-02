MOSTLY MUSIC – 2nd January 2017
02 Jan 2017
PRESENTER: Julie Francis
Track Artist Album
Holiday for Strings Mantovani The Wonderful World of Mantovani
Summer Holiday Cliff Richards 101 60's Hits
I know where I'm going Yvonne Kenny & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Simple Gifts A
Happy Holiday Steve Lawrence & Edyie Gorme Happy Holiday
Travelling John Williams Travelling A
Leaving on a jet plane Engelbert Humperdinck 19 Golden Love Songs
Train of Love Alma Cogan 60's 129 Original Hits
I still call Australia home Hugh Jackman & Chorus The Boy from Oz (Original Broadway) A
Journey through America Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hooked on Classics 3
New York state of mind Barbra Streisand Memories
I left my heart in San Francisco Tony Bennett Sounds of the Sixties - Easy Listening
Midnight train to Georgia Gladys Knight & the Pips The Greatest Hits
The Last time I saw Paris Douglas Gamley & Bob Docker, Pianos & Orchestra Wonderful World of Music
Somethin' Stupid Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman In and Out of Consciousness A
Sittin' in the Sun Louis Armstrong The Very Best of Louis Armstrong
Lazy Marilyn Monroe The Golden Years - Mellow Moods
Makin' Whoopee Art Tataum Jazz on a Winter's Night
Isle of Inisfree Orla Fallon Celtic Woman
Here's to the Heroes Mario Frangoulis Follow your Heart
Somewhere out there Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram The Very Best of Linda Ronstadt
Summertime in Venice Annunzio Mantovani Mantovani Live at Festival Hall
Arrivederci Roma Dean Martin That's Amore -The Best of Dean Martin
Heart of the Highland Capercaillie Delerium
May you always The McGuire Sisters True 50's Love
Picking up Pebbles Matt Flinders Beautiful Music Vol 2 A
I only want to be with you Dusty Springfield The Very Best of Dusty Springfield
Zambesi Bert Kaempfert Red Roses
Tammy Debbie Reynolds Tammy
Welcome Home Peters & Lee A Song for You Disc1
Without a Song Noah Stewart Noah
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A