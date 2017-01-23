MOSTLY MUSIC 23 JAN. 2017
23 Jan 2017
JACQUELINE MARSDEN
Track Artist Album
Mission inpossible Henry Mancini Winning Hits vol. 2
It's a good day Unknown Great girl singers
The lady is a tramp Buddy Greco Burlesque
Can't help falling in love UB40 The best of UB 40
A room with a view Don Burrows Wangaratta festival of jazz 2000 A
Love me forever Marion Ryan Juke box giants
Let the rest of the world go by Dick Hymes The Legends
You rascal you Louis Armstrong Swingtime
Oh lady be good Count Basie Swingtime
Baby you've got what it takes Dinah Washington & brook Benton Mad Men Companion
Unchained Melody Righteous Brothers Heartbeat Forever yours
My favorite things Andr'e Kostelanetz 16 Most requested songs
I'ts not unusual Tom Jones Mad Men
It might as well rain until September Carole King Heartbeat forever yours
Let's hang on The Four Seasons Heartbeat forever yours
Early Autunm Woody Herman The road to Dreamland
Dearly Beloved Margaret Whiting Road to Dreamland
Everything is beautiful Royal Aust. Navy Band The Band of the Royal Australian Navy A
In the summertime Roger Miller King of the road
Everybody's somebody's fool Connie Francis A Musical companion
Rhythm of the rain The Cascades Mad Men
Don't tell a soul Charles Barlow The best of the Dansan years
Those lazy hazy crazy days of summer Nat King Cole Easy listening stars of the 50&60's
Secret Love Doris Day Stars of the 50&60's
Harbor Lights The Platters Stars of the 50&60's
I only have eyes for you Scott Wood Nostalgia complete
Love is the sweetest thing Al Bowlly Nostalgia complete
The way we were Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra streisand
Vaya con Dios Les Paul & Mary Ford Unforgettable 50's memories
Tequilla The Champs Million Sellers
A kiss to build a dream on Louis Armstrong 50's Memories
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A