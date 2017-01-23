MOSTLY MUSIC 23 JAN. 2017

JACQUELINE MARSDEN

Track Artist Album

Mission inpossible Henry Mancini Winning Hits vol. 2

It's a good day Unknown Great girl singers

The lady is a tramp Buddy Greco Burlesque

Can't help falling in love UB40 The best of UB 40

A room with a view Don Burrows Wangaratta festival of jazz 2000 A

Love me forever Marion Ryan Juke box giants

Let the rest of the world go by Dick Hymes The Legends

You rascal you Louis Armstrong Swingtime

Oh lady be good Count Basie Swingtime

Baby you've got what it takes Dinah Washington & brook Benton Mad Men Companion

Unchained Melody Righteous Brothers Heartbeat Forever yours

My favorite things Andr'e Kostelanetz 16 Most requested songs

I'ts not unusual Tom Jones Mad Men

It might as well rain until September Carole King Heartbeat forever yours

Let's hang on The Four Seasons Heartbeat forever yours

Early Autunm Woody Herman The road to Dreamland

Dearly Beloved Margaret Whiting Road to Dreamland

Everything is beautiful Royal Aust. Navy Band The Band of the Royal Australian Navy A

In the summertime Roger Miller King of the road

Everybody's somebody's fool Connie Francis A Musical companion

Rhythm of the rain The Cascades Mad Men

Don't tell a soul Charles Barlow The best of the Dansan years

Those lazy hazy crazy days of summer Nat King Cole Easy listening stars of the 50&60's

Secret Love Doris Day Stars of the 50&60's

Harbor Lights The Platters Stars of the 50&60's

I only have eyes for you Scott Wood Nostalgia complete

Love is the sweetest thing Al Bowlly Nostalgia complete

The way we were Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra streisand

Vaya con Dios Les Paul & Mary Ford Unforgettable 50's memories

Tequilla The Champs Million Sellers

A kiss to build a dream on Louis Armstrong 50's Memories