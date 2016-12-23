Mostly Music – 23 December 2016

PRESENTER: Julie Francis

Track Artist Album

Sleigh Ride Band of SA Police Christmas Recollections A

It's the most wonderful time of the year Johnny Mathis The Christmas Album

I'll be home for Christmas Melinda Schneider Melinda does Doris Again A

If I were a bell Guys & Dolls 50th Anniversary Cast Guys & Dolls

Silver Bells John Farnham & Olivia Newton John Friends for Christmas A

Carol of the Bells David Foster The Christmas Album

Bring back the Spirit of Christmas Bert Newton Bring back the Spirit of Christmas A

Christmas Cards Alma Cogan Top 100 Xmas Songs

Christmas Party Band of the SA Police & Corinthian Singers Christmas Recollections A

You'd be so nice to come home to Norman Percival & His Orchestra Wonderful world of Music

Home for Christmas Vanessa Amorosi The Spirit of Christmas 1999 A

Home is where the heart is Gladys Knight & the Pips The Greatest Hits

Homeward Bound Simon & Garfunkel 20 Greatest Hits

Grown-up Christmas List Natalie Cole The Christmas Album

The Littlest Angel Bing Crosby Christmas Classics

Christmas Joy Band of SA Police & Corinthian Singers Christmas Recollections A

Nothing but a child Lisa McCune & Nick Barker The Spirit of Christmas A

Love is in the air John Paul Young I Hate the Music A

All you need is love 101 Strings Memories are made of this

Christmas must be tonight Paul Kelly Woman's Day Celebrity Christmas Carols A

Short'nin' Bread Andrew Sisters A Portrait of the Andrew Sisters

The First Noel/Pachelbel's Canon Emmanuel Singers Inspirations A

Hallelujah Chorus/Messiah London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus Handel: Messiah Disc2

Mary's boy child Archie Roach The Spirit of Christmas 1999 A

Stay Awake Julie Andrew Mary Poppins (Walt Disney Soundtrack)

Reindeers are better than people Jonathon Groff Frozen" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Jingle Bells Bing Crosby & Andrew Sisters Christmas Classics

Joy to the world Eric Rogers Chorale & Orchestra The Glory of Christmas

Christmas Auld Lang Syne Kamahl The Gift of Christmas A

We wish you a Merry Xmas Band of SA Police & Corinthian Singers Christmas Recollections A