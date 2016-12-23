Mostly Music – 23 December 2016
23 Dec 2016
PRESENTER: Julie Francis
Track Artist Album
Sleigh Ride Band of SA Police Christmas Recollections A
It's the most wonderful time of the year Johnny Mathis The Christmas Album
I'll be home for Christmas Melinda Schneider Melinda does Doris Again A
If I were a bell Guys & Dolls 50th Anniversary Cast Guys & Dolls
Silver Bells John Farnham & Olivia Newton John Friends for Christmas A
Carol of the Bells David Foster The Christmas Album
Bring back the Spirit of Christmas Bert Newton Bring back the Spirit of Christmas A
Christmas Cards Alma Cogan Top 100 Xmas Songs
Christmas Party Band of the SA Police & Corinthian Singers Christmas Recollections A
You'd be so nice to come home to Norman Percival & His Orchestra Wonderful world of Music
Home for Christmas Vanessa Amorosi The Spirit of Christmas 1999 A
Home is where the heart is Gladys Knight & the Pips The Greatest Hits
Homeward Bound Simon & Garfunkel 20 Greatest Hits
Grown-up Christmas List Natalie Cole The Christmas Album
The Littlest Angel Bing Crosby Christmas Classics
Christmas Joy Band of SA Police & Corinthian Singers Christmas Recollections A
Nothing but a child Lisa McCune & Nick Barker The Spirit of Christmas A
Love is in the air John Paul Young I Hate the Music A
All you need is love 101 Strings Memories are made of this
Christmas must be tonight Paul Kelly Woman's Day Celebrity Christmas Carols A
Short'nin' Bread Andrew Sisters A Portrait of the Andrew Sisters
The First Noel/Pachelbel's Canon Emmanuel Singers Inspirations A
Hallelujah Chorus/Messiah London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus Handel: Messiah Disc2
Mary's boy child Archie Roach The Spirit of Christmas 1999 A
Stay Awake Julie Andrew Mary Poppins (Walt Disney Soundtrack)
Reindeers are better than people Jonathon Groff Frozen" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Jingle Bells Bing Crosby & Andrew Sisters Christmas Classics
Joy to the world Eric Rogers Chorale & Orchestra The Glory of Christmas
Christmas Auld Lang Syne Kamahl The Gift of Christmas A
We wish you a Merry Xmas Band of SA Police & Corinthian Singers Christmas Recollections A
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A