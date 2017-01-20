Mostly Music – 19th January 20217
20 Jan 2017
PRESENTER: Julie Francis
Track Artist Album
Bicycle built for two The Kings of Dixie Land Bicycle built for two
I want to sing with your band Petula Clark Easy Listening Stars of the 50's & 60's
I'm so lucky to sing Helmut Lottie The Crooners
I will Survive Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Musical Original Cast) Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Stage Musical)
If you leave me now Sergio Rafael Orchestra Moon River - 60 Minutes of Romantic Strings
If that's what it takes Celine Dion Falling into you
If I give my heart to you Nat King Cole The Nat King Cole Collection Disc2
If I were a rich man Bill & Boyd Sounds of the Sixties - Easy Listening Favourites
Sometimes I'm happy Liberace (Piano with Various Orchestras) Liberace Vol 1
J'ai Deux Amours Madeleine Peryoux Careless Love
I'll walk with God Noah Stewart Noah
Don't know much Linda Ronstadt & Aaron Neville The Very Best of Linda Ronstadt
The Swagman John Williams Travelling A
Grandpa (Tell me 'bout the good old days) Beccy Cole Great Women of Country A
Is this Love? Jimmy Little The Best of Jimmy Little A
The Wild Colonial Boy The Clancy Brothers Mojo Presents Dylan's Scene
All the way London Pops & London Studio Orchestras Academy Award Winners - The First 50 years
On my own Silvie Paladino On my own A
Sorridi Patrizio Buanne Forever begins tonight
My eyes adored you The Jersey Boys The Jersey Boys (Motion Picture)
Midnight in Moscow Kenny Ball & His Jazzmen Sounds of the Sixties
Ain't Misbehavin' Louis Armstrong 18 All time Greats
Alexander's Ragtime Band Bing Crosby & Al Jolson The Music of Irving Berlin
I want to hold your hand 101 Strings Memories are made of this
After the Lovin' Engelbert Humperdinck Beautiful Music Vol 3
Catch a little lovelight Lorrae Desmond Lorrae Desmond for you A
Scarborough Fair Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 Sounds of the Sixties
Follow your heart Mario Frangoulis Follow your Heart
Time to say goodbye Sarah Brightman Classics
The Pushbike Song The Mixtures The Puchbike Song A
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A