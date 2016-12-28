Mostly Music Playlist – 28 December 2016
28 Dec 2016
Presented by Peter Douglas
Track Artist Album
Desafinido Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd Sounds of the Sixties
Danke Schoen Wayne Newton Sounds of the Sixties
How much is that doggie in the window Patti Page Memories are made from this
Goodbye cruel world James Darren Number One Hits
The lady is a tramp Lena Horne Lovely Ladies
Knock three times Mike Vickers & Orchestra Favourites 70's and 80's
Swiss Maid Del Shannon Solid gold 60's
Lay Down Your Arms Anne Shelton Down Memory Lane
He ain't heavy The Hollies Number One Hits
Theme from a summer place Percy Faith Orchestra Memories are made of hits
My prayer Digger Revell Sounds of the sixties A
What's new pussycat Tom Jones Sounds of the sixties
To sir with love Lulu Sounds of the sixties
Please Mr Postman The Carpenters Singles
Are you lonesome tonight Elvis Presley Elvis 30#1 Hits
Make it easy on yourself Cilla Black The melodies linger on
Have I the right The Honeycombs Number one hits
Twelfth of never Johnny Mathis Easy listening stars of the 50's and 60's
The look of love Nina Simone Classic songs of Burt Bacharach
Jasmine The Casuals Solid Gold 60's
Hot Diggity Perry Como Easy Listening stars of the 50's and 60's
Knowing Me Knowing You ABBA ABBA Gold
Goodness Gracious Me Perter Sellers $ Sophia Loren 101 60's hits
Wolverton mountain Claude King 101 60's hits
You made me what I am Cheryl Gray 101 60's hits
One last kiss Billy "Crash" Craddock 101 60's hits
I am woman Helen Reddy 101 70's hits
Cara Mia Jay & The Americans 101 60's hits
Lily The Pink The Scaffold 101 60's hits
It's only make believe Glen Campbell 101 70's hits