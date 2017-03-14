MOSH
14 Mar 2017
Featuring LIVE TO AIR interview with VICES
*Aus **SA
Track Artist Album
Pickle Clowns* Lucid Dreams A
Take Hold Brainfreeze** Freeze Factor A
Leave Me Out The Steadfast Arms** A
Gloom Cobra** A
Star Blind As Paradise Falls* A
Reborn Path of Victory* A
Broken Vices* Now That I Have Seen I Am Responsible A
Resilient Vices* We'll Make It Through This A
Jane Doe Chasing Ghosts* I am Jimmy Kyle A
Alone Vices* Now That I Have Seen I Am Responsible A
Purpose Vices* Now That I Have Seen I Am Responsible A
Black Butterflies & Déjà Vu The Maine Lovely Little Lonely
Dirty Laundry All Time Low Last Young Renegade
Broken A Breach of Silence* Secrets A
Kazoo God God Dammit Dammit** Soul Dice A