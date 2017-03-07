MOSH Playlist March 7th 2017
07 Mar 2017
Live in the studio with A Ghost Orchestra, stacks of new music here on MOSH!
* = Australian
** = South Australian
Track Artist Album
Rise Up Toe to Toe* A
Broken Vices* A
Never Forget Copia* A
Tie the Lace Mirrors* A
To the Gallows Desecrator* A
Wildfire Hollow World* A
Years on the Precipice caution:thieves* A
Weatherboard Man Batpiss* Single A
Bad Blood A Ghost Orchestra** Blood A
Precursor A Ghost Orchestra** Blood A
Bullshit Dune Rats* A
S.W.F.Y. Storm the Sky* Sin Will Find You A
Apocalypse Now Hidden Intent* A
The Alnwick Apotheosis Somnium Nox* A
Misguided Disciple Flaming Wrekage* From Flesh to Dust A