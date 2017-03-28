MOSH Playlist March 28 2017
28 Mar 2017
* = Australian
** = South Australian
Track Artist Album
November Bearclaw Camp** Bearclaw Camp A
Savage Northlane* Mesmer A
Colourwave Northlane* Mesmer A
Ascension Voyager* Single A
Star Blind As Paradise Falls* Single A
Birthdays The Smith Street Band* More Scared of You Than You Are of Me A
Death to the Lads The Smith Street Band* More Scared of You Than You Are of Me A
Sand He Is Legend Single
Vista Hell or Highwater Single
Faux Wolf Trojans* The Blissful Hollow A
Set Phasers to Fun! Down With the Ship** Late Nights & Stage Fights A
C*** Act Frenzal Rhomb* Single A