MOSH Playlist January 31 2017
31 Jan 2017
Featuring an Interview with Dave Haley of Psycroptic as well as the top 10 best local albums from 2016 as voted by you!
*=AUS **=SA
Track Artist Album
Totalitarian Terror Kreator Gods of Violence
Thought Control Crisis Alert** Crisis Alert A
Your Choice Crisis Alert** Crisis Alert A
Wash Away Ambleside** Shape Me A
Sorry Sleeptalk** Growing Pains A
The Waiting Room Hindsight** Disposable Paradise A
Gene Supremacy Alkira** KLOTHO A
Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches** I Freak Out A
My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys** Cats Against Catcalls A
Dead Of Winter She's The Band** It Comes To Break A
A Winter's Sun Our Conquest** A Winter's Sun A
August Days Of Deceit The Ruckus A
Sense Of Immortality Psycroptic* Psycroptic A
Setting The Skies Ablaze Psycroptic* Psycroptic A
Helluva Tuesdi The Pretty Littles* Soft Rock For The Anxious A
Anything Goes Steel Panther Single