MOSH Playlist January 17th 2017
17 Jan 2017
* – Aus
** – SA
Track Artist Album
Doris Suicide SIlence Suicide Silence
Vinyls Alex the Kid* Speak Up A
I Was King One OK Rock Ambitions
Better Ash Than Dust Stick To Your Guns Better Ash Than Dust
Say Goodbye I, The Enemy Self Worth
Bully High Tension* Bully A
Elektra Refused Freedom
Servants of Death Refused Freedom
Lost Words Knocked Loose Laugh Tracks
Twin Size Mattress The Front Bottoms Talon of the Hawk
Common Ground Our Last Night Single
Love and Other Drugs The Comfort* Love A
Powerless Villain of the Story Single
I Freak Out The Hard Aches** I Freak Out A
Doomed Campaign Sick of it All When the Smoke Clears
Welcome to Mayhem Phase One Ft. In Hearts Wake Origins A