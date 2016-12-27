MOSH Playlist December 27th 2016
27 Dec 2016
The last show for 2016 AND an interview with the mighty Kreator!
* – Aus
** – SA
Track Artist Album
Pressure & Composure SAVIOUR* Let Me Leave A
Coming Home Falling in Reverse Single
Intimate Alien Ocean Grove* Single A
This Christmas (I'll Burn it to the Ground) Set It Off Punk Goes Christmas
Blood In My Mouth The Amity Affliction* This Could Be Heartbreak A
Satan Is Real Kreator Gods of Violence
Gods of Violence Kreator Gods of Violence
Resonating Light Earthists Single
Disbelief Smile of the SInner Lazarus
Gut Full The Hard Aches** I Freak Out A
Slumber Awaken I Am* Single A
Oxygen Oh, Sleeper Single
Chlorine Trophy Eyes* Chemical Miracle A
Quality of Life Hellions* Opera Oblivia A