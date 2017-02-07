MOSH Playlist 7th February 2017
07 Feb 2017
This week counting down the best heavy releases of 2016, as voted by our listeners poll + TWO interviews!!! D.R.I. and Descendents!
Track Artist Album
Suffocation Cursed Earth Enslaved by the Insignificant A
Falling Awake Driven Fear Freethinker A
Refuge Northlane & In Hearts Wake Equinox A
Nightmare Amith Affliction This Could Be Heartbreak A
Quality of Life Hellions Opera Oblivia A
Redemption Trojans Rebirth A
Against Me D.R.I. But Wait...There's More!
Anonymity D.R.I. But Wait...There's More!
Chlorine Trophy Eyes Chemical Miracle A
One of a Kind Atlantis of the Sky Full Circle A
To Carry a Secret The Weight of Silence Sickness Unknown A
Victim of Me Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate
Shameless H Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate
Not For You Alex the Kid Speak Up A
Bath Arms Hannahband Quitting Will Improve Your Health A