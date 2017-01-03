MOSH Playlist 3rd January 2017
03 Jan 2017
Wrap up of 2016’s greatest, wrap up of Amity Affliction at HQ, plus an interview with Nekromantix!
Track Artist Album
Customer Service Station Totally Unicorn* Dream Life A
Imma Buy 100 Cats Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys* Cats Against Catcalls A
Limerent Death The Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation
Rungs In The Ladder Save The Clock Tower* The Familiar//The Decay A
My Heroes Knoocked Loose Laugh Tracks
Copenican Heresy Revocation Great Is Our Sin
Eyes Of Sand Syndonia* A
301 Bury Tomorrow ft Jamey Jasta Earthbound
Blood In My Mouth The Amity Affliction* This Could Be Heartbreak A
Your Eyes Harbours* Nothing Stays The Same A
Spin And Collapse Luca Brasi* If This Is All We're Going To Be A
Break Machine Children** A
Waste Of Time Crisis Alert** Crisis Alert A
Attainment Ladder Decayer** A
Scar Queen Fallujah Dreamless
War Bats Nekromantix A Symphony of Wolf Tones and Ghost Notes
Creepin It Real Nekromantix A Symphony of Wolf Tones and Ghost Notes
The Dark Side Of The Sun ft. Phoone Lambeth Atlantis of the Sky* Full Circle A