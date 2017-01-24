MOSH Playlist 24 January 2017
24 Jan 2017
*-AUS
**-SA
Featuring live interview with Sun of Gaia
Track Artist Album
Last Words Knocked Loose Laugh tracks
Doris Suicide Silence Suicide Silence
An Absolute Severance Dyssidia** Of Delight & Despair A
No Absolution Thy Art is Murder* Single A
Give it Up House Vs Hurricane* Single A
Engine 45 The Ghost Inside Get What You give
Hot Diggity Damn, That's Good Enough for Me Down with the Ship** Late Nights & Stage Fights A
Peril Sun of Gaia** Single A
Blinding Light Sun of Gaia** Corrode A
The Cold Sun of Gaia** Corrode A
Sun's Delusion Be'lakor* Corrode A
Evolve Aspirations** Evolve A
the Dark Half Briarcliff** The Dark Half A