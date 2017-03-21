MOSH Playlist 21 March 2017
21 Mar 2017
* = Australian
** = South Australian
Track Artist Album
Radiatus Feat. Stephen Taranto i built the sky* The Sky Is Not the Limit A
Everything is Different Now Introvert* Old Taste A
Computer Patient Siamese** Single A
Midnight Sun sleepmakeswaves* Single A
The Illusion of Control Synaescope* Single A
Taste My Guilt Lead Worm** Lead Worm A
Lagoon Senior Rake** Single A
Get On Board FOAM* Coping Mechanisms A
Heartbreak City Beyond These Waters** Single A
You Can't Look Back Taking Back Sunday Tidal Wave
Call Come Running Taking Back Sunday Tidal Wave
Creation/Destruction Funeral Moon** Hordes of the Black Cross//Funeral Moon Split Album A
Nothing Is Always WAAX* Single A
Parking Lot Blink 182 Single